Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the restriction is intended to preserve planting materials while domestic production is being strengthened.

“We severely lack planting material ourselves, and we don’t want to export it to countries that could use Philippine ube varieties to compete with us,” Tiu Laurel said.

The suspension comes as demand for Philippine ube continues to grow, with fresh produce and processed products such as powder, halaya, jam and paste reaching markets in Canada, the Middle East and parts of Asia. The United States, South Korea and Europe are also being eyed as potential markets.

The government is backing the industry’s expansion with a P300-million budget for 2027 approved by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

At the same time, the DA and researchers from the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) are genetically mapping Philippine ube varieties. The initiative is expected to help protect native varieties from biopiracy, verify crop authenticity in export markets and support the development of higher-yielding and climate-resilient varieties.

BPI Director Glenn Panganiban said the agency had informed the Bureau of Customs (BOC) about the suspension as an interim safeguard while regulatory changes are being pursued to formally place fresh purple yam among commodities subject to export restrictions.

Plant quarantine stations have also been directed to stop issuing phytosanitary certificates for affected shipments.

The DA is expanding tissue culture, community-based nurseries and mini-set propagation to increase the availability of quality planting materials.

The government and industry have also formed United Ube PH Association Inc., bringing together farmers, processors, traders, exporters and researchers to strengthen the sector.