“Surprisingly, sa totoo lang, na-mi-miss ko yung love teams sa film, yung magkaroon ng ka-tandem sa projects,” De Leon shared.

For the Kapamilya actor, being paired with someone consistently creates a particular dynamic that is different from working independently from one project to another. The connection developed between two performers, he said, can bring another dimension to the experience of telling a story.

“Parang nakakagulat nga sa sarili ko na iba pa rin pala yung feeling pag meron kang connection with someone, na duo kayo,” he explained.

De Leon has since moved toward becoming a character actor, allowing him to explore different personalities, narratives and acting challenges. While he appreciates that growth, he acknowledged that his earlier experiences with onscreen partnerships remain memorable.

Rather than viewing love teams as something he has completely left behind, De Leon appears open to returning to that kind of setup should the right opportunity come along.

“Ngayon na nag-dire-diretso ako as a character actor, nakaka-miss din po yun, honestly,” he said. “Gusto ko bumalik-balik and explore ulit.”

His admission reflects an actor who is comfortable moving between different stages of his career. While De Leon continues to establish his versatility through individual roles, he has not closed the door on rediscovering the chemistry and collaborative storytelling that come with having a regular onscreen partner.

For now, Someone Someday gives De Leon another opportunity to demonstrate his evolution as an actor—while his openness to revisiting love teams suggests that another tandem could still become part of his journey in the future.