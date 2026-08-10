“Gusto ko maging maingat, lahat ng gagawin ko sa industriyang ito. Gusto ko maging good example sa kanya,” McCoy shared in an interview with ABSCBN.

His words reflect how much his priorities have changed since becoming a parent. With Felize growing up, McCoy has become increasingly conscious that the work he does and the way he conducts himself may eventually become part of how his daughter sees him.

More than professional success, he hopes to leave Felize an example grounded in love, responsibility and good values.

McCoy also took the opportunity to speak directly to his daughter, offering a simple but heartfelt message she could one day watch and remember.

“And kung mapanuod niya ito, gusto ko sabihin na sobrang love ko siya, sobrang proud ako sa kanya,” he said.

“‘Yun lahat, love lang sa kanya.”

While navigating co-parenting with Elisse and continuing his career in show business, McCoy appears determined to keep one role above everything else: being a present and positive father to Felize.

For McCoy, fatherhood is no longer simply one part of his life. It has become a compass for the person he wants to be, both in front of the cameras and when the spotlight is gone.