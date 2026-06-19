ASEAN, ADB back Philippine railway expansion

Global financial institutions and Southeast Asian neighbors have pledged to help accelerate the Philippines’ multibillion-peso railway expansion program.

During ASEAN RailCon 2026 at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Department of Transportation (DOTr) secured commitments from the ADB and ASEAN member states to support the country’s flagship rail projects, particularly the Metro Manila Subway Project and the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR).

Transportation officials said foreign investments and regional cooperation are critical to addressing the country’s longstanding traffic congestion problem. A modernized rail network is expected to reduce economic losses caused by road congestion while providing millions of Filipinos with a safer, faster, and more efficient mode of transportation.

To ensure the long-term sustainability of the rail system, the government is also prioritizing workforce development through the Philippine Railways Institute (PRI). The institute is tasked with training a specialized local workforce capable of operating and maintaining the country’s expanding transit network.

ADB and regional officials noted that a modern rail system will do more than ease congestion in major urban centers. They said an integrated and digitally enabled railway network could also promote green growth, improve connectivity, and strengthen economic integration across Southeast Asia.