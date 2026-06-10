Civil society organizations, led by the NGO Forum on ADB and the Nuclear Free Bataan Movement, stage a creative protest to denounce the Asian Development Bank's role in deepening the global energy crisis. The groups protested the bank's continued fossil fuel financing, extractive investments, and false climate solutions outside the ADB office in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. The demonstrators unveiled a giant "Kraken of destruction" to symbolize what they call the bank's system of energy capture. | Photo by Analy Labor











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Civil society organizations, led by the NGO Forum on ADB and the Nuclear Free Bataan Movement, stage a creative protest to denounce the Asian Development Bank's role in deepening the global energy crisis. The groups protested the bank's continued fossil fuel financing, extractive investments, and false climate solutions outside the ADB office in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. The demonstrators unveiled a giant "Kraken of destruction" to symbolize what they call the bank's system of energy capture. | Photo by Analy Labor