Those relieved of their posts were officials of the Pampanga 3rd District Engineering Office, namely, Officer-in-Charge District Engineer Aser Mallari and Officer-in-Charge Assistant District Engineer Agustin Dagsaan Jr.

“In view of your failure to comply with the required safety standards, among other infractions, you are hereby relieved of your duties as Officers-in-Charge, Office of the District Engineer and Office of the Assistant District Engineer, Pampanga 3rd District Engineering Office, effective immediately,” Dizon said in his memorandum.

To ensure the uninterrupted delivery of public service, Dizon instructed Mallari and Dagsaan to conduct an inventory, accomplish, complete and sign all pending documents and deliverables.

The secretary also told the two engineers to formally turn over all official records, papers and properties in their custody to the appropriate office.

No details have been made available yet on the specific violations that Mallari and Dagsaan committed in Pampanga.