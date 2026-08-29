The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) issued a public advisory warning of potential volcanic mudflows and lahars around Mount Pinatubo and Taal Volcano due to heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon.
Continuous rainfall brought by the southwest monsoon has been affecting key areas across Western and Central Luzon.
PHIVOLCS cautioned that persistent downpours could remobilize loose volcanic ash and deposits, resulting in muddy streamflows through surrounding river channels and drainage systems.
PHIVOLCS reminded local authorities and communities in affected areas to monitor weather conditions and prepare for emergencies as the rains continue.