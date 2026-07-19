Based on the 24-hour bulletin of the agency, aside from lava effusions, strombolian activity was also recorded from the volcano along with a total of 97 volcanic earthquakes, including three volcanic tremors that lasted as long as six minutes.

The San Diego State University described strombolian activity as a type of volcanic eruption wherein episodic and explosive bursts of gas eject glowing lava.

The seismic phenomenon was said to be named after Mount Stromboli in Italy that was labeled as the “Lighthouse of the Mediterranean” for its lava effusions.

Aside from quakes and effusions, PHIVOLCS detailed that there were a total of 314 rockfalls and sulfur dioxide flux emissions totalling to 1,499 tonnes at Mayon.

Under Alert Level 3, authorities have continued to place restrictions on entry into the six-kilometer radius around the volcano that has been tagged as a permanent danger zone.

Mayon is just one of the four total volcanoes that PHIVOLCS has closely observed over the recent days, with the rest being Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island, Taal Volcano in Batangas, and Bulusan Volcano in Sorsogon.

On Monday, the agency said that it had observed 23 volcanic earthquakes at Kanlaon, with 1,273 tonnes of smog being emitted from the crater.