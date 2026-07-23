Bacolcol said PHIVOLCS is closely watching changes in the number of volcanic earthquakes, sulfur dioxide emissions, lava flow length, and the occurrence of pyroclastic density currents.

“If we see a dramatic increase in the number of earthquakes, the sulfur dioxide is increasing, longer lava flows, more strong volcanic activities, and more pyroclastic density current, then we may raise it to Alert Level 4,” he said.

Mayon recently recorded a sharp increase in sulfur dioxide emissions, reaching 13,000 tons per day—the highest recorded level since the March 2000 eruption. However, Bacolcol said gas emissions have since declined.

The longest lava flow from the volcano currently measures 3.8 kilometers, while PHIVOLCS has not observed pyroclastic density currents in recent days.

“Right now, we haven’t seen it yet,” Bacolcol said, referring to the conditions needed before raising Mayon’s alert level.

He added that volcanic activity remains difficult to predict because each volcano follows its own timeline.

“The volcano has its own timeline. But again, based on what we can see right now, it’s still consistent with its Alert Level 3 status,” Bacolcol said.

The PHIVOLCS chief identified lahar as the agency’s primary concern for Mayon, especially with the rainy season increasing the possibility of volcanic materials being carried by heavy rainfall.

He said about 88 million cubic meters of volcanic materials have already been extruded by Mayon since January 6, which could be remobilized during prolonged and intense rains.

“That’s our biggest concern right now,” Bacolcol said.

Amid public concern over videos and claims circulating online, Bacolcol urged residents to remain calm but alert.

“They shouldn’t be scared. They should be calm, but vigilant,” he said.

He reminded communities and tourists to follow PHIVOLCS advisories and avoid entering the six-kilometer permanent danger zone around Mayon.

While the volcano’s glowing lava at night has drawn visitors, Bacolcol said tourists should only observe from designated safe areas.

“It looks beautiful, but they have to maintain a safe distance,” he said.