The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology - Kanlaon Volcano Observatory (PHIVOLCS - KVO) reported that no eruption and ash emission, only white plume observed in Mount Kanlaon in Negros Island from Wednesday morning to noon.

“There is no [eruption or ash emission happened in Kanlaon]”, KVO Resident Volcanologist Mari-Andylene Qunitia told DAILY TRIBUNE in a Viber interview on Wednesday afternoon.