The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology - Kanlaon Volcano Observatory (PHIVOLCS - KVO) reported that no eruption and ash emission, only white plume observed in Mount Kanlaon in Negros Island from Wednesday morning to noon.
“There is no [eruption or ash emission happened in Kanlaon]”, KVO Resident Volcanologist Mari-Andylene Qunitia told DAILY TRIBUNE in a Viber interview on Wednesday afternoon.
The observatory's 12-hour monitoring revealed that two volcanic earthquakes occurred in Kanlaon on Wednesday half and the volcano emitted a 300-meter-high white plume drifting southeast between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.
This plume, as described by Quintia in recent Daily Tribune interview, did not contain ash but consisted of white smoke or steam.
Meanwhile, PHIVOLCS' latest 24-hour bulletin, covering 12 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, to 12 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, reported that 11 volcanic earthquakes were recorded and that 1,709 tonnes of sulfur dioxide (SO₂) were emitted by Kanlaon Volcano on Tuesday.
The state volcanology institute, however, maintained Alert Level 2 over Kanlaon Volcano, with entry into the four-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) strictly prohibited.