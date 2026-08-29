From Bucharest, Romania, the remains of a Filipino seafarer from the M/V Venturo have been repatriated to the Philippines aboard Turkish Airlines flight TK084, to be returned to his family and laid to rest in his hometown.
The said seafarer was among the Filipinos affected by the incident that occurred in the Black Sea on 17 July when a drone strike hit their vessel while sailing near the Odesa region, Ukraine.
The incident caused severe damage to the vessel and the loss of its propulsion system, causing it to drift at sea.
Upon arrival in the country, the remains were received and assisted by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to ensure a proper reception and safe transport to the family.
OWWA continues to provide guidance, as well as the necessary assistance and support, to the family of the deceased Filipino seafarer during their time of grief.