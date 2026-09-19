“The Supreme Court ruled na hindi kami pwedeng mag-inspection sa loob ng bahay. I will make a petition sa Supreme Court to make it legal for the PNP to inspect the homes of legal firearms users to make sure that they are kept properly,” he said.

According to Remulla, the three recent school-based shooting incidents shared similarities involving irresponsible gun ownership and safekeeping, which allowed the perpetrators to gain access to firearms.

“There has to be a right for the state to inspect the gun owners premises kung tama ang storage nila ng baril,” he added.

Remulla said existing policies already require firearm owners to use safety containers and comply with other safekeeping measures. However, the PNP currently lacks the legal authority to inspect gun owners’ residences to verify compliance with these requirements.

He emphasized that the proposed inspection must have a clear legal basis, noting that firearm ownership in the Philippines is a privilege that carries corresponding responsibility and accountability.

“Remember, owning a firearm in the Philippines is not enshrined in the constitution. It is not a right but a privilege. And that privilege has to come with responsibility, and that responsibility has to come with accountability, especially with the PNP,” the DILG Chief stated.

“We should have the power to inspect without a warrant on all gun owners and how they store their guns,” he continued.

The move forms part of the government’s broader response to the recent school-based shooting incidents, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directing the DepEd, DILG and PNP to strengthen school security and determine how minors were able to obtain and bring firearms inside school premises.

In response, Remulla said the DILG is working closely with concerned agencies and legislative bodies to review existing protocols, including police presence and access control, identification of warning signs, and measures to prevent minors from gaining access to firearms.

“The President has asked me to report on Monday to give the guidelines again. And then we will craft with the DepEd another set of rules kung paano natin ma a-avoid ito,” Remulla said.