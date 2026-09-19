A thorough inventory of the parcel was conducted in the presence of a barangay official and a media representative to ensure transparency.

The inspection yielded two sachets of suspected high-grade marijuana, known locally as kush, weighing approximately 28 grams with an estimated street value of P42,000.

Authorities also recovered two packs of dried marijuana leaves with fruiting tops weighing roughly 800 grams, carrying an estimated push value of P96,000, alongside nine assorted marijuana oil cartridges totaling approximately 9 milliliters valued at P11,700.

The confiscated items were handed over to the Station Drug Enforcement Unit for proper disposition and subsequently forwarded to the Eastern Police District Forensic Unit for laboratory analysis.