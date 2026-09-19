The deployment will cover all seven police stations and key areas, with personnel strategically positioned in areas where gatherings and movements of people are expected.

Police units will maintain heightened situational awareness and close coordination with local government units, partner agencies, and other security stakeholders.

SPD Director PBGEN Rodel Pastor directed all concerned personnel to remain visible, alert, and responsive, while ensuring that police operations are conducted professionally and with due respect for the constitutional rights of the public.

“Our objective is clear: to ensure a safe, peaceful, and orderly commemoration. We will remain prepared, coordinated, and responsive while respecting the rights of every citizen,” Pastor said.

The SPD also called on the public and participating groups to cooperate with authorities, observe lawful regulations, and help maintain a peaceful and orderly environment throughout the commemoration.