The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said the repatriation was carried out to ensure the safety and security of the Filipino crew before the vessel entered the high-risk area.

Upon arrival, the overseas Filipino workers were assisted by representatives of the DMW, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Manila International Airport Authority medical team.

The seafarers received airport and financial assistance from the DMW and OWWA and underwent initial health assessments.

Representatives of their deploying manning agency, Intercrew Philippines Agency Inc., were also at the airport to provide assistance.

The DMW and OWWA directed the manning agency to ensure the crew members undergo appropriate physical and psychological assessments and debriefing sessions.

The agency was also reminded to provide all benefits and compensation due to the seafarers in connection with their repatriation.

The DMW urged licensed manning agencies and their accredited principals to closely monitor Filipino seafarers and strictly observe safety measures and existing protocols for vessels passing through the Black Sea.