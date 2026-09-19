A 39-year-old Chinese national listed as a most wanted person was arrested by police authorities by virtue of warrants for violation of Republic Act 10883, or the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016, and Robbery under Article 293 of the Revised Penal Code.
Alias Cheng, a businessman and resident of Taguig City, was arrested at about 7 p.m. on Friday, 18 September, inside the Bureau of Immigration warden facility in Muntinlupa City.
Cheng was served warrants issued by the Makati City Regional Trial Court Branch 235 for violation of Republic Act 10883 with recommended bail of P300,000, and Pasay City Regional Trial Court Branch 119 for robbery with recommended bail of P100,000.
The accused remains detained at the Bureau of Immigration warden facility, while proper documentation and return of the warrants to the courts of origin are being processed.