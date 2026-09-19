A 39-year-old Chinese national listed as a most wanted person was arrested by police authorities by virtue of warrants for violation of Republic Act 10883, or the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016, and Robbery under Article 293 of the Revised Penal Code.

Alias Cheng, a businessman and resident of Taguig City, was arrested at about 7 p.m. on Friday, 18 September, inside the Bureau of Immigration warden facility in Muntinlupa City.