Rendered in a sophisticated dusty blue palette, the gown framed Simpson in an off-the-shoulder silhouette before flowing into a dramatic detachable tulle train. Its intricate surface work brought another dimension to the piece, with Swarovski crystals, glass beads, French lace and detailed embroidery catching the light as she moved.

Rather than simply interpreting the sea through color, Leguiab translated its fluidity into the gown’s construction and embellishments. The result was a look that appeared to shift and sparkle under the stage lights, giving Simpson an ethereal presence while celebrating the meticulous work of Filipino artisans.

The World Designer Award victory becomes another significant moment for Simpson as she carries the Philippine flag through the 75th edition of Miss World.

With the competition approaching its conclusion, attention now turns to the coronation night, where Simpson hopes to transform her strong showing into an even bigger achievement for the country.

Miss World 2026 will crown its new queen on September 5 at 8 p.m. local time in Nha Trang, Vietnam, with the finale airing through a worldwide live broadcast.