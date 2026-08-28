The 17 crew members of M/V Anna S arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 after their vessel was hit by a drone on 17 August while anchored at the Port of Novorossiysk amid tensions in the Black Sea.

Ten crew members of M/V Mezairaa also returned after their vessel was affected by an incident while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on 24 August.

Two seafarers from M/V Emerald Bay, meanwhile, arrived home after an incident involving their vessel in the Black Sea on 21 August. They are among 19 Filipino crew members affected by the incident.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) are processing the repatriation of the remaining 17 Filipino seafarers from M/V Emerald Bay.

Ten OFWs from Riyadh affected by the crisis in the Middle East were also repatriated.

The returning workers were assisted upon arrival by the DMW, OWWA and Manila International Airport Authority medical team.

Repatriated seafarers received financial assistance, while their manning agencies arranged medical check-ups, temporary accommodation and onward travel.

OWWA regional offices will also assist the returning workers with livelihood programs, employment facilitation, counseling and other reintegration services.