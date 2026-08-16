The OFW from Santol, La Union was accompanied by the required transportation and ambulance assistance en route to their hometown.

His repatriation was successfully carried out through the continuous coordination of OWWA Hong Kong, repatriation assistance division, and OWWA Regional Welfare Office 1, in partnership with the migrant desk officer, local government of Santol, and other concerned offices.

Due to his mobility concerns, appropriate ambulance assistance was needed for his trip from Manila to La Union.

OWWA Region 1 is also coordinating for the OFW's upcoming welfare and medical needs, including a medical assessment and an evaluation of other assistance programs he may be eligible to avail of, in accordance with the qualifications and documentary requirements of each program.