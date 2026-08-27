“Modern forensic science is an essential part of professional policing. It allows us to go beyond statements and circumstantial evidence by using scientific findings to establish the truth,” PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said.

The push follows the modernization of the PNP Forensic Group’s morgue and the expansion of its sewage treatment facility.

The upgraded morgue is equipped with a negative-pressure system designed to control airborne contaminants, as well as improved freezers, X-ray equipment and high-resolution closed-circuit television cameras.

“This modernization strengthens our ability to solve crimes through science, technology, and reliable forensic evidence. It will help our investigators establish facts more accurately and build stronger cases,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez directed the PNP Forensic Group to assess regional forensic facilities and identify those requiring urgent modernization as the police organization considers rolling out similar improvements in Cebu and Mindanao.

“Our objective is to make forensic examinations faster, more accurate, and more reliable. We will ensure that these investments directly improve the quality of investigations and the delivery of justice,” he said.

Nartatez said the PNP would continue strengthening its forensic capabilities through improved facilities, technology and personnel to make scientific evidence a greater part of criminal investigations.