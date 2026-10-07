DOST-Central Luzon Regional Director Dr. Julius Caesar V. Sicat underscored the importance of sustained partnerships in translating science and technology into solutions for communities while DOST-Nueva Ecija Provincial Director Dr. Leidi Mel B. Sicat reaffirmed the agency’s support for research and innovation initiatives of academic institutions in the region.

Meanwhile, NEUST President Dr. Rhodora R. Jugo emphasized the university’s commitment to turning the partnership into concrete action, assuring that NEUST will honor its commitments with integrity, consistency, and excellence.

The activity highlights DOST-Central Luzon’s continuing efforts to strengthen partnerships with higher education institutions and translate research, technology, and innovation into practical solutions that benefit communities across Region III.

Some of the collaborative initiatives of the two institutions include Project ANGELA that was funded with P2.74 million under the DOST Smart and Sustainable Communities Program. the project focuses on developing a gas-electric hybrid ambulance/smart hybrid tricycle equipped with a patient transport system for the Science City of Muñoz.

Another is Project Pivot, a partnership that amended a previous solar irrigation project to launch the “Smart Rehabilitation of Solar-Assisted Electric Vehicles for Sustainable Community Mobility.”

As well as the Inter-Agency Network that also included Central Luzon State University (CLSU), which presented its AI-driven smart city data hub (SCDI-HUB) in partnership with local government units.