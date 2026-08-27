The vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography issued the reminder following reports that PhilHealth is prepared to incur another year of financial losses as it continues expanding benefits for its members.

PhilHealth Senior Vice President Renato Limsiaco Jr. was quoted in reports as saying the state health insurer is prioritizing stronger benefits rather than restricting expenditures merely to break even.

“But we still have retained earnings. We still have reserve funds. Why would we control the expenses? People need support,” Limsiaco said.

Go said the position is consistent with his longstanding call for PhilHealth to use available resources for patients, expand benefit packages and reduce Filipinos’ out-of-pocket medical expenses.

“Hindi po negosyo ang PhilHealth na kailangan palaguin. Dapat po ito’y gamitin sa mga pasyente,” Go earlier said.

While acknowledging the need to maintain PhilHealth’s long-term financial sustainability, Go said reserves should not be left idle while Filipinos struggle with the cost of treatment, medicines, diagnostic procedures and hospitalization.

For the first quarter of 2026, PhilHealth reportedly incurred a net loss of ₱17.902 billion as benefit claims and other expenses reached ₱99.893 billion, exceeding its ₱77.047 billion income during the period.

For the full year, benefit claims are projected to reach ₱378.786 billion, while premium contributions are expected to total ₱246.920 billion. The difference is expected to be covered by government subsidies, interest and other income, and accumulated resources.

Go said the figures should be viewed in the context of PhilHealth’s social mandate.

“Hindi dapat ang sukatan ng tagumpay ng PhilHealth ay kung gaano kalaki ang perang naiipon nito. Ang tunay na sukatan ay kung gaano kalaki ang nababawas sa gastos ng pasyente at kung gaano karaming Pilipino ang natutulungan kapag nagkasakit,” he said.

PhilHealth reportedly has about ₱308.95 billion in reserve funds, apart from retained earnings and income generated by its reserves.

Go has repeatedly questioned the accumulation of purported “excess” funds at PhilHealth while patients continue to shoulder significant out-of-pocket medical expenses.

“Gamitin n’yo po ang pondo—pataasin, pagandahin, at palawakin n’yo ang mga benepisyo at coverage. Expand benefit packages,” Go earlier told PhilHealth.

The issue gained prominence after PhilHealth began transferring ₱89.9 billion in purported excess funds to the National Treasury in 2024 for unprogrammed appropriations.

The Supreme Court later struck down the legal basis for the transfer and ruled that PhilHealth reserve funds and excess resources are governed by the Universal Health Care Act, under which excess funds may be used for purposes including expanding benefits or reducing members’ premium contributions.

Of the amount transferred, ₱60 billion was subsequently returned to PhilHealth.

Go said the episode reinforced his position that funds intended for healthcare must remain within the health sector.

“The PhilHealth fund is for health—pondo po ‘yan para sa kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino,” he said.

He also stressed that government subsidies and revenues earmarked for universal healthcare, including proceeds from sin taxes, must be provided and used in accordance with the law.

The issue is again coming into focus as PhilHealth prepares its funding requirements for 2027.

PhilHealth initially sought about ₱370 billion to finance expanded benefits, while the proposed 2027 national budget provides a substantially smaller government allocation for the agency.

Go said Congress must scrutinize both PhilHealth’s available resources and the national government’s required funding to ensure expanded benefits remain sustainable without depriving patients of assistance they need now.

He also welcomed efforts to strengthen primary and preventive healthcare, including PhilHealth’s expanded primary-care benefits, saying earlier diagnosis and treatment could prevent illnesses from developing into conditions requiring more expensive hospitalization.

Go said reforms should ultimately be measured by what patients experience when seeking treatment.

“Marami pa ring Pilipino ang takot magpaospital dahil iniisip nila kung saan sila kukuha ng pambayad. Kaya kung may pondo ang PhilHealth, gamitin natin para sa kanila,” he said.

Go vowed to continue exercising oversight over PhilHealth’s commitments to expand benefit packages, eliminate outdated policies, improve claims processing and reduce out-of-pocket healthcare expenses.

“Pondo ito ng taumbayan. Ibalik natin sa kanila sa paraang mararamdaman nila—mas mataas na benepisyo, mas malawak na coverage, at mas kaunting perang kailangang ilabas mula sa sarili nilang bulsa kapag sila ay nagkasakit,” Go said.