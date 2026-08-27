“We have that power to suspend that proclamation,” Garcia said.

“May makita lang kami na video, may matanggap lang kaming reklamo, aksyunan kaagad namin,” he added.

(If we see a video or receive a complaint, we will immediately take action.)

Garcia said Comelec has formed task forces against vote-buying in BARMM’s provinces and two cities.

Senior personnel from the Comelec main office have been assigned to the task forces and will be deployed across the region to receive and act on complaints.

“Sila ay iikot. Sila rin ang tatanggap ng mga complaints upang direct at kaagad na maaksyunan ng Commission En Banc ‘yung mga reklamo na ganyan,” Garcia said.

(They will make rounds. They will also receive complaints so that the Commission En Banc can directly and immediately act on them.)

Garcia stressed that the poll body would not hesitate to act against candidates accused of buying votes.

“Gusto namin ipakita na hindi kami nagpapatumpik-tumpik sa isyu ng vote-buying,” he said.

(We want to show that we will not hesitate to act on the issue of vote-buying.)

Garcia said Comelec has so far received no reports of vote-buying in BARMM.