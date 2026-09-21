Cubao Bishop Elias Ayuban on Monday urged Filipinos to remain vigilant against injustice and oppression as the country marked the 54th anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law.

“Tayo dapat magmatyag,” Ayuban said over Church-run Radyo Veritas.

(We have to be vigilant.)

“We should resist every act of injustice, every act of oppression because, if there are no slaves, there are no tyrants,” he added.

Ayuban presided over a Mass at the Cubao Cathedral in Quezon City on Monday, 21 September, commemorating the Martial Law anniversary.

The prelate stressed the importance of remembering the period, which he described as a dark chapter in Philippine history marked by human rights violations.

“Napakalaga itong pag-alala at pagugunita ng kapanahunan ng martial law dahil dahan-dahan tayong nakalimot, lalong-lalo na ‘yung walang karanasan sa nangyaring karahasan noong panahon ng madalim na yugto ng ating kasaysayan sa panahon ng martial law,” he said.

(It is important to remember and commemorate the Martial Law period because we are slowly forgetting, especially those who did not experience the violence during that dark chapter of our history.)

Ayuban said remembering the period is particularly important for younger Filipinos who did not experience it firsthand.

“Ipinapaalala natin sa ating mga kabataan na nangyari ito sa buhay natin at sana hindi na maulit,” he said.

(We want to remind the youth that this happened in our history and, hopefully, it will never happen again.)