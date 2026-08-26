“The proclamations can be done the following day, on Sept. 15,” he added.

Garcia said he instructed election officers assigned to 105 municipalities and two cities in BARMM to ensure there would be no failure of elections in any precinct.

“All 5,212 precincts in BARMM should work, all voters should be able to vote, the electoral board members should be able to report, and all equipment should remain intact, functioning and not missing,” he said.

Garcia also urged voters to participate in the historic parliamentary elections.

“You know all of the sacrifices, hard work, spending and efforts are for nothing if the people will not vote,” he said.

“Let us show how important it is to vote in the Bangsamoro parliamentary elections.”

Garcia said Comelec was not considering placing any area in BARMM under its control as of Wednesday.

“This only means one thing: The entire Bangsamoro is quiet and peaceful,” he said.

“We are in full control of the situation in the Bangsamoro.”

BARMM interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua survived an ambush on 15 August, but Garcia said the incident was not a reason to disrupt the scheduled elections.