Gonzaga had earlier hinted that she had given birth after posting maternity photos on social media Tuesday, 26 August.

“I’ll miss carrying you inside my tummy, my baby. It was like having our own little world. 😭🤍 Thank You Jesus!” she wrote.

In a text message to an entertainment writer, Mommy Pinty confirmed that her daughter had welcomed her first child with Lipa City Vice Mayor Mikee Morada.

She did not provide further details about Gonzaga’s delivery but clarified that the actress-host did not give birth to twins, contrary to speculation among some fans.

The birth comes after Gonzaga experienced three miscarriages following her marriage to Morada in November 2020.