Alex Gonzaga shares long-awaited pregnancy journey

In her heartfelt message, Alex opened up about the years of waiting, faith, and unwavering hope that carried them through some of the most painful seasons of their marriage.

“After almost six years of marriage and three heartbreaking losses, we never lost faith and continued to surrender everything to the Lord. While preparing for IVF, the Lord Jesus blessed us with a natural pregnancy,” she shared.

For Alex and Mikee, the announcement represents more than just happy news — it is the fulfillment of a dream they had long prayed for together. Throughout the years, the couple remained transparent about their struggles with miscarriage, often leaning on faith and family while navigating grief away from the spotlight.

The couple, who got engaged in 2020 before tying the knot in 2021, previously spoke about the emotional challenges they faced after multiple pregnancy losses. Their journey resonated deeply with many supporters who admired their honesty and resilience despite the heartbreak.

Alex also expressed gratitude to everyone who continued to pray for them and stand beside them throughout their journey toward becoming parents.

“The Lord Jesus truly answers prayers. Please continue praying with us for a safe and healthy pregnancy until our baby arrives,” she added.

As messages of love and congratulations flooded social media, many fans celebrated the couple’s long-awaited blessing, with supporters calling the pregnancy a powerful reminder of hope, healing, and unwavering faith.