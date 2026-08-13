Alex Gonzaga-Morada and husband Mikee Morada are cherishing a new season in their marriage as they await the arrival of their first child.
The couple marked the special chapter by sharing photos from their maternity shoot, capturing their excitement as they prepare to become parents after a long journey toward pregnancy.
For Alex, the moment is a testament to a prayer finally answered in God’s perfect time.
“And because He who promised us is faithful, someone will soon call us ‘Mama and Papa,’” she wrote, expressing her gratitude for the blessing they had patiently hoped and prayed for.