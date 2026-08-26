The Quezon City government, in partnership with LyfSaver, launched Wednesday the QC LyfSaver Roadshow, a learning session and hands-on training for barangay officials, volunteers, and city disaster responders.
“Through this initiative, we are building a public-private community partnership. The government has systems and response capacity, while our partners bring technology, innovation, and networks,” QC Mayor Joy Belmonte said.
The city government conducted the training to demonstrate how LyfSaver, an application can be used as a tool to report incidents, verify information, and share trusted updates during emergencies across the city.
LyfSaver is a community-powered, multi-hazard and climate information platform that provides real-time reporting, verified alerts, and local action. It was developed and launched by Fyt Media in 2024 in collaboration with the University of the Philippines Nationwide Operational Assessment of Hazards (UP NOAH), UP Resilience Institute, and YesPinoy Foundation.
Co-convenors of the platform also attended the city LyfSaver roadshow launch, including actor Dingdong Dantes and journalists Atom Araullo and Voltaire Tupaz.