The partnership was highlighted during the “QC, Laging Ready: Quezon City LyfSaver Roadshow” at Quezon City Hall, led by Mayor Joy Belmonte and LyfSaver convenors Dingdong Dantes of YesPinoy Foundation, Atom Araullo of Fyt Media and Voltaire Tupaz of Lyf Solutions.

“Building a disaster-ready Quezon City is not the responsibility of government alone. Every QCitizen can help make our communities safer by sharing timely and reliable information and knowing how to act on it,” Belmonte said.

“By connecting community participation with technology and systems such as Helpline 122, iReport, and LyfSaver, we can strengthen how the city prepares for and responds to emergencies,” she added.

Launched in 2024, LyfSaver follows a “crowdsource, verify and mobilize” model. The platform uses AI-assisted verification and data aggregation while retaining human review of information.

“Technology can help us process more information faster, but trust is not something AI can automate,” Tupaz said.

“LyfSaver combines community reports, AI assistance, and human verification so useful information from the ground can reach barangays and responders when it matters most.”

The platform was tested during severe flooding in North Fairview in July 2025, when community reports helped connect responders with trapped residents.

During the roadshow, participants underwent hands-on exercises covering the information-to-action cycle, including reporting incidents, verifying and escalating information and connecting reports with barangay and city response systems.

Dantes said LyfSaver aims to turn Filipinos’ willingness to help during disasters into organized community action.

“We have never lacked Filipinos who are willing to help. The challenge is how we connect that willingness to reliable information and concrete opportunities to act,” Dantes said.

“With LyfSaver, every citizen can contribute—by reporting what is happening, sharing verified information, or volunteering where help is needed.”

LyfSaver is designed to complement rather than replace Quezon City’s existing emergency response systems.

Citizen-generated and AI-assisted information from the platform can provide an additional source of community-level data for barangays, the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Helpline 122, iReport and other city offices.

The initiative forms part of Quezon City’s efforts to build a smart and resilient city where residents provide information from the ground, technology helps organize and verify reports, and government agencies use verified information to respond.

The roadshow culminated in a pledge of commitment between Quezon City and LyfSaver partners to strengthen cooperation on disaster preparedness and community resilience.