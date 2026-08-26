“The past year was one of the most challenging chapters of my life,” he wrote. “I faced changes I never expected, disappointments I never imagined, and battles I never asked for.”

Behind the glamorous world of couture and his celebrated international career, Cinco admitted there were moments when he quietly carried struggles away from the public eye.

“There were days when I had to smile while carrying a heart full of questions, and nights when only God knew how heavy everything felt,” he shared.

But his birthday message ultimately became a declaration of resilience and gratitude. Despite everything he encountered, Cinco emphasized that his faith remained his anchor.

“But I am still here. Still standing. Still believing,” he wrote. “Not because I was always strong, but because GOD never let me go.”

The designer ended his reflection by giving thanks for making it through a chapter he once feared could overwhelm him.

“Thank You, Lord, for carrying me through what I thought would break me,” Cinco said.

For Cinco, this year’s birthday is more than another milestone. It is a celebration of endurance, renewed faith and gratitude for what he described as an “impalpable life.”