FDCP may disappear by 2028
According to PEP, Joey Reyes reveals possible agency overhaul and uncertainty over his future
According to PEP, Joey Reyes reveals possible agency overhaul and uncertainty over his future
Congress is moving to replace the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) with a Philippine Film Commission (PFC), as lawmakers push a comprehensive rewrite of the country’s film law.
The House committee chaired by Negros Occidental Rep. Javier Miguel “Javi” Benitez has finalized a substitute bill for the Philippine Film Industry Development Act, which would elevate the FDCP into a full Philippine Film Commission. The proposed measure also covers incentives for co-productions and location shoots, audiovisual literacy in schools and the permanent establishment of the Philippine film archive, according to the Philippine Information Agency.
But the proposed overhaul could also spell the end of the FDCP in its present form.
FDCP Chairman and CEO Jose Javier “Joey” Reyes told PEP Troika at the Philippine Film Industry Month 2026 media conference on 24 August that the agency could be dissolved once the proposed measure becomes law.
“Mawawala na ang FDCP — magiging Philippine Film Commission. Hopefully by 2028,” Reyes said, according to PEP.
The Cinema Evaluation Board, which was placed under the FDCP, could also return under a different structure.
Under the proposed PFC, there could be separate commissions for Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, with local government units developing their own incentives for film shoots, Reyes said.
But the biggest question may be what happens to Reyes himself.
Asked whether he could be appointed to head the new commission, Reyes admitted to PEP: “Hindi ko alam kung puwede kang mag-repeat.”
For now, the PFC remains a proposed legislative overhaul. But if it becomes law, the FDCP could cease to exist by 2028 — and even its current chairman is unsure whether he will have a place in what comes next.