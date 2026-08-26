But the proposed overhaul could also spell the end of the FDCP in its present form.

FDCP Chairman and CEO Jose Javier “Joey” Reyes told PEP Troika at the Philippine Film Industry Month 2026 media conference on 24 August that the agency could be dissolved once the proposed measure becomes law.

“Mawawala na ang FDCP — magiging Philippine Film Commission. Hopefully by 2028,” Reyes said, according to PEP.

The Cinema Evaluation Board, which was placed under the FDCP, could also return under a different structure.

Under the proposed PFC, there could be separate commissions for Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, with local government units developing their own incentives for film shoots, Reyes said.