Aligned with Pillar I of the Unified National Agenda for Health (UNA Para sa Kalusugan) and in response to President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s call for stronger child health intervention, YAKAP-SHP delivers preventive care directly to schools and learning centers nationwide. In line with the Department of Health's Healthy Learning Institutions Program that recognizes educational institutions as key settings for cultivating health and integrates health promotion into school policies, services, facilities, and systems, the program places particular emphasis on early detection and management of developmental delays and disabilities from birth through the school years.

This inter-agency partnership establishes a whole-of-government framework to achieve three core objectives: expand access to YAKAP, establish a continuum of care, and strengthen implementation mechanisms by enhancing financing, securing parental/ guardian consent mechanisms for YAKAP participation, and coordinating service delivery to ensure seamless and accessible care navigation.

“This JMC brings to us the opportunity to scale things up – from reaching just a few million students or learners who can be benefit from YAKAP, we're targeting all 26 million learners including the teachers and non-teaching staff as well as their families. And because it's really a challenge to get people to appreciate what this is, we're hoping that the very visual impact that we can see in schools will make Filipino families believe in the YAKAP program and also want to take part in it.”, said APCEO Ho.

Under the JMC, YAKAP-SHP will be rolled out across public and private basic education schools, Community Learning Centers (CLCs), Child Development Centers (CDCs), other Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) centers/facilities, and Inclusive Learning Resource Centers (ILRCs).