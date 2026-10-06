Buenaventura testified that AMLC records showed about P4.4 billion in covered and suspicious transactions involving Duterte and her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, from 2007 to 2025. The amount included P1.63 billion in inflows, P1.31 billion in outflows and about P1.46 billion that the AMLC could not reliably classify as either.

But during cross-examination, Buenaventura acknowledged that the filing of a suspicious transaction report is a compliance measure and does not amount to a legal conclusion that an illegal activity occurred. Transactions flagged as suspicious still have to be analyzed and investigated.

That distinction undercut any attempt to treat the reports themselves as proof of criminal conduct.

House prosecutors said the P4.4-billion figure came from reports submitted by covered financial institutions and would have to be reconciled with Duterte’s declared net worth of P98.5 million as of end-2025.

Among the records presented were suspicious transaction reports involving Duterte and Carpio that cited allegations including graft and corrupt practices, malversation and drug trafficking. One report involving Carpio referred to allegations surrounding the importation of 602 kilograms of shabu in 2017.