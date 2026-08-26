Should Duterte decide to resign and no longer wait for the results of the trial against her, the chairman declined to answer whether she can still qualify to run in the 2028 elections.

Garcia explained, "Ayaw ko muna sagutin directly ‘yan dahil nga s’yempre kung sakali man, sabi n’yo nga kung may magpapfile ng disqualification halimbawa ay sa amin din po babagsak ‘yan at ang inyong lingkod ay magpaparticipate din sa pagboto tungkol sa bagay na ‘yan (I don’t want to answer that directly we will be ruling on any disqualification case against Duterte should she decide to run in that situation).”

Should Duterte resign, Garcia said her qualifications to run in 2028 will depend on whether the impeachment court will still proceed with the trial.

The COMELEC official pointed out that the impeachment court has no reason to proceed if she resigns.

“Kapag wala na ‘yung kadahilanan at tumiglin din po sila wala na rin po magkakaroon ng conviction (If there is no more reason to conduct the impeachment proceedings and they stopped the trial, then there is no more conviction),” said Garcia.

“At kapag wala na po magkaroon ng conviction wala na po papasok na disqualification case (And if there is no conviction then there is no disqualification case),” he added.

Duterte has been repeatedly topping surveys as the preferred presidential candidate in 2027.

She is facing impeachment due to her alleged misuse of public funds, unexplained wealth and the threats she made against President Ferdinand Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and Congressman Martin Romualdez.