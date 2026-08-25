“As part of joint U.S.-Philippine planning for Balikatan 2027, a team of U.S. military and AFP personnel arrived at the Sanjia facility in coordination with Phividec Industrial Authority to assess its potential for use as part of bilateral military exercises,” the embassy said.

The planned exercises would mark another Balikatan activity in Northern Mindanao, following previous joint training involving Philippine and American forces in the region.

Earlier exercises included humanitarian assistance and disaster response training at Lumbia Air Base in Cagayan de Oro and military activities at the Kibaritan training complex in Bukidnon.

Lumbia Air Base, the city’s former civilian airport, was converted into a Philippine Air Force installation and is one of the Philippine military facilities designated under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.

Previous joint activities in Northern Mindanao also included training on coastal defense, troop deployment and humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

Retired Maj. Gen. Michele Anayron, former commander of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division, earlier said American troops trained with Philippine soldiers in the region to improve coordination with allied forces in case of emergencies.

“This training has nothing to do with the West Philippine Sea or the war in Iran. This is purely training,” Anayron said at the time, addressing concerns over the presence of American troops in the region.

He said Northern Mindanao-based troops rarely receive the specialized training typically conducted with U.S. forces during Balikatan exercises in Luzon.

The 4th Infantry Division has also hosted exercises with other foreign forces, including Australian troops who trained with Filipino soldiers in jungle warfare at the Kibaritan training complex.

The U.S. Embassy’s confirmation of the Sanjia facility assessment comes as Philippine and American forces begin planning for next year’s iteration of their annual bilateral military exercises.