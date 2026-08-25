According to authorities, the suspect initially contacted the applicant through Facebook Messenger using a dummy account.

CIDG Regional Field Unit 3 and the BFP then arranged a series of meetings between the applicant and the suspect.

During their initial meeting, the suspect allegedly presented a BFP identification card and claimed to have previously sold recruitment slots in other regions before demanding ₱500,000.

The applicant agreed to make an initial payment of ₱300,000, paving the way for the entrapment operation.

CIDG and BFP operatives arrested the suspect during a subsequent meeting as the marked money was being exchanged.

BFP officer in charge FCSUPT Wilberto Rico Neil Kwan Tiu said the bureau would not tolerate personnel involved in recruitment irregularities.

“We do not tolerate corruption within our ranks. Continuously working with the PNP, we will ensure anyone who exploits our aspiring applicants will face the law,” Kwan Tiu said.

“We will hold our personnel accountable for their actions,” he added.

The BFP said it conducts an anti-extortion campaign covering recruitment, promotions and transfers under “Oplan Santindig.”

The bureau reminded applicants that no payment is required to enter the BFP and that recruitment is based on merit and fitness.