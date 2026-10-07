A 45-year-old housekeeper was arrested after allegedly stealing jewelry worth around P150,000 from her employer in Lingayen, Pangasinan early October 6.

Police said the victim, a 31-year-old businesswoman, arrived at her residence at around 3 a.m. and noticed that her jewelry box had been opened. Upon checking, she discovered that assorted pieces of jewelry were missing.

The suspect, who had been employed by the victim as a housekeeper since January 26, 2026, initially denied knowledge of the missing items when confronted by her employer.

The victim then reported the incident to the Lingayen Police Station, prompting responding officers to proceed to the residence.

A 25-year-old co-housekeeper reportedly told police that she personally saw the suspect take the jewelry.

During questioning by the investigating officer, police said the suspect admitted taking the items. Officers subsequently recovered one necklace and one ring from her possession.

The suspect was arrested and brought to Lingayen District Hospital for a routine medical examination. The recovered items were marked and inventoried in the presence of the suspect and a barangay kagawad.

Police said efforts were continuing to recover the remaining jewelry and determine where the other items were taken.

The suspect remains in the custody of the Lingayen Police Station as authorities prepare a complaint for qualified theft.