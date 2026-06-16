BFP presses on with search, rescue operations in quake-hit Glan

Personnel from BFP Regions 10, 11, 12, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), and Caraga remain deployed in various barangays and sitios to reach affected communities.

Responders continue to face logistical challenges, including damaged access roads, landslides and rugged mountainous terrain that require teams to walk for kilometers to reach isolated areas.

Operations were further complicated after a magnitude 5.5 aftershock struck Glan late Monday night.

BFP Officer-in-Charge F/Chief Supt. Wilberto Rico Neil Kwan Tiu said the bureau remains committed to its mission despite the difficult conditions.

"The bureau continues operations despite harsh conditions and continues to maximize its resources to support the response efforts. The BFP ensures all its capabilities and equipment are efficiently utilized, and will deploy more as needed to reach those who need it," Kwan Tiu said.