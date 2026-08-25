BAGUIO CITY — Authorities conducted a safety drill at Baguio City National High School (BCNHS) on Tuesday, 25 August, to test emergency procedures for responding to aggressive behavior and potential violent incidents on campus.

The exercise, led by the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) and City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), tested the readiness and coordination of school personnel, police and emergency responders.