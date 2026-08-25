BAGUIO CITY — Authorities conducted a safety drill at Baguio City National High School (BCNHS) on Tuesday, 25 August, to test emergency procedures for responding to aggressive behavior and potential violent incidents on campus.
The exercise, led by the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) and City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), tested the readiness and coordination of school personnel, police and emergency responders.
The simulation focused on improving procedures for handling behavioral disruptions and other potential security threats inside schools.
The Department of Education-Baguio, City Health Services Office, City Social Welfare and Development Office, local emergency medical services and private mental health professionals also participated.
The multiagency exercise sought to improve communication and establish coordinated emergency protocols among agencies responding to school incidents.
Mayor Benjamin Magalong and other city officials observed the drill to assess the implementation of the response plan and coordination among participating agencies.