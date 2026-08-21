The new chapter of GGV could also deliver guest appearances that were once difficult to imagine. With Vice now enjoying a wider presence across Philippine television, several Kapuso personalities could eventually take their turn on the famous GGV couch.

“Pinaka nakaka-excite ’yung Kapuso stars na gusto kong interview-hin at makasama sa show ko, posibleng-posible na,” Vice said.

Among the personalities already on the comedian-host’s radar are three of GMA Network’s biggest stars.

“Marami rin akong GMA stars na naka-usap na gusto rin nilang magkaroon ng GGV experience… Michael V., Marian, Alden,” Vice revealed.

The prospect of seeing Michael V., Marian Rivera and Alden Richards sharing the GGV stage with Vice adds another layer of anticipation to the program’s return, as the revived show promises new conversations, unexpected pairings and the spontaneous humor that became its trademark.

Gandang Gabi Vice returns on September 13 on ABS-CBN and GMA, while its full and uncut edition will also be available on iWant.