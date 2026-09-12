"When I saw the performance of UST last year when they had Sarah Geronimo, I thought there’s a chance FEU will call me," Vice Ganda recalled, referring to the HOPE Concert that closed last season's opening ceremony at the University of Santo Tomas.

"True enough, FEU contacted me. I was super excited. It was my gift to FEU."

Gloc-9 opened the festivities with a six-song set that had the crowd singing along from start to finish.

He kicked things off with ‘Bagsakan’, followed by ‘Simpleng Tao’, ‘Upuan’, ‘Sumayaw Ka’, and ‘Sirena’ before closing with ‘Kaleidoscope World’, a tribute to the late Francis Magalona.

Vice Ganda then made a grand entrance, riding a giant golden Tamaraw that carried her toward the LED floor covering the area usually reserved for UAAP basketball games.

She opened her set with a solo performance of Dua Lipa's ‘Training Season’ before bringing out a parade of celebrity friends.

Babydolls joined her for ‘Physical’ and ‘HOT TO GO!’, while Kyle Echarri teamed up with her for ‘I Gotta Feeling’ song number. Maki then took the stage for ‘Diamonds’, followed by Darren Espanto for ‘High Hopes’.

BINI members Mikha and Maloi later joined Vice Ganda for ‘Level Up’, before the FEU alumna performed Fight Song and closed her solo set with ‘All We Do Is Win’.

Gloc-9 returned to the stage for the grand finale, joining Vice Ganda and the FEU dancers in performing the season's theme song, ‘Dito Sa Amin.’