Ryan Bang got emotional while recalling his past relationship with Yeng Constantino during Wednesday’s telecast of It’s Showtime.

Bang thanked Vice Ganda for bringing him to Constantino’s concert, which he said brought back memories of their time together. Constantino was Bang’s TOTGA — the one who got away.

“Thank you, Mommy, for bringing me to Yeng’s concert. It brought back so many memories,” Bang said in a mix of Filipino and English. “Thank you, Mommy. It was one of my best moments.”

Main host Vice Ganda noticed that Bang was becoming emotional and asked him why he was crying. The Korean co-host eventually broke down in tears, prompting Vice to give him a much-needed hug.

“I said, Mommy, will I ever find someone? Will I ever find someone who — of course, like Yeng, when I was just starting out, I didn’t have money to pay for dates. I didn’t have a car, right? I didn’t have money. I kept wearing the same clothes, but she loved me,” Bang said, his voice filled with pain and regret.

“It turned out I had a chance with her. Will I ever find someone like that?” he added.

Vice reassured the emotional Bang that he did not need to actively search for love.

“You won’t find it. Love will find you. That’s why you don’t have to look for it. Love will find you. Just wait,” Vice said.

Bang was previously engaged to Paola Huyong, but their relationship did not lead to marriage. Their separation was later publicly announced.