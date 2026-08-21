“Grateful for all the blessings,” Susan shared as she reflected on her birthday visit.

The actress also expressed her happiness at seeing Rev. Fr. Oscar Andal during her trip to the shrine.

Her visit comes ahead of another historic chapter for the religious landmark. The National Shrine of Saint Padre Pio is set to be formally elevated to the status of an international shrine on September 23, 2026, further strengthening its place as a major destination for devotees and pilgrims.

For Susan, however, the shrine already holds a deeply personal significance. Returning there on her birthday has become a tradition—one centered not on presents or parties, but on prayer, thanksgiving and faith.