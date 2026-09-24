Forty Filipino seafarers were aboard a Panama-flagged bulk carrier when it collided with a Chinese fishing vessel near the Singapore Strait on Sept. 17, with Philippine authorities saying no injuries among the Filipino crew had been reported.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said it had identified all 40 Filipino crew members aboard the First Margaux, a bulk carrier about 750 feet long, and was coordinating with their families and the vessel’s manning agency.

“Rest assured, we have identified all the 40 Filipino seafarers by name and then we are reaching out to all of their families, as we confirm kung ano ang status nila sa ngayon but there have been no reports as of this stage na merong nasaktan,” DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said.