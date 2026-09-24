Two female Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers figured in a physical altercation at the arrival immigration counters of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on Tuesday night, prompting an investigation by the agency.
The incident occurred at about 9 p.m. on 22 September, when passengers were arriving at the terminal, according to a report from the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group.
The police report said one of the officers, identified only as “Nora,” was at her immigration booth when she was approached by another officer, “Vilma,” who allegedly confronted her while recording the encounter on a cellphone.
The confrontation escalated after Nora reportedly tried to grab Vilma’s phone but instead caught her hair, leading to pushing and hair-pulling between the two officers.
During the scuffle, Vilma allegedly struck Nora on the left side of her face with the cellphone, causing swelling on her left cheek, according to the police report. Other immigration officers and a supervisor intervened and separated the two.
The altercation reportedly stemmed from a personal dispute involving a male immigration officer who also works with the two women. The alleged motive, however, remains under investigation.
BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado has ordered an investigation into the incident.