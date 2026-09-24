Two female Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers figured in a physical altercation at the arrival immigration counters of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on Tuesday night, prompting an investigation by the agency.

The incident occurred at about 9 p.m. on 22 September, when passengers were arriving at the terminal, according to a report from the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group.

The police report said one of the officers, identified only as “Nora,” was at her immigration booth when she was approached by another officer, “Vilma,” who allegedly confronted her while recording the encounter on a cellphone.