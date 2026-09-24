Maxene recalled enthusiastically reacting when the track played during what she considered one of the movie’s standout scenes. For her, hearing her father’s music become part of an international production was another reminder that his artistry continues to live on years after his passing.

Addressing her father directly in her message, Maxene wrote, “To Papa, if you ever get to read this… I want you to know how incredibly proud I am of you! I was jumping in my seat when I heard your song in one of the best scenes in the movie.”

Beyond celebrating his music, Maxene also remembered the man she knew away from the spotlight. She described Francis as energetic and passionate about his craft, while remaining humble and grounded despite his stature in the entertainment industry.

“You were the biggest goofball when you were alive—so energetic and passionate with your work as an artist but incredibly humble and down to earth as a human being,” she shared.

The actress admitted that it still felt surreal to see one of her father’s signature songs finding a new place in a global production.

“I still can’t believe one of your classic hits is now part of a global production. You really are Mr. Cool. #neverforgotten,” Maxene added.

Francis Magalona, widely remembered as the “Master Rapper,” left an enduring mark on Original Pilipino Music through songs that blended hip-hop with themes of Filipino identity, social awareness and national pride.

For Maxene, the appearance of “Mga Kababayan” in Forgotten Island is more than another international exposure for a Filipino classic. It is a touching reminder that her father’s voice continues to travel across generations and borders—keeping the music, memories and legacy of Francis M alive.