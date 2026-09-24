Police said the four were arrested at around 3:40 a.m. at Zoe’s Hotel in Barangay 8, Catanauan, Quezon, following intelligence reports.

The operation involved personnel from Police Regional Office 4A, Catanauan and Mulanay municipal police stations, the Provincial Intelligence Unit, and the 3rd and 4th Provincial Mobile Force Companies.

Authorities said the suspects were linked to the robbery of the Dali convenience store in Trece Martires on Wednesday.

Recovered from them were an M16 rifle, two .45-caliber pistols, a .30-caliber revolver, assorted magazines and ammunition, two rifle grenades, two M203 grenade rounds, and a Nissan Terrano allegedly used as a getaway vehicle.

Police said charges for violations of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and Republic Act 9516 on illegal possession of explosives are being prepared against the suspects.