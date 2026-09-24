The former mayor and cohorts are facing charges for violation of Republic Act 3019 or the “Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act” and the alleged malversation of public funds or property through falsification of official documents, the Sandiganbayan arrest warrant issued last 26 August said. The malversation case is non-bailable.

The case stemmed from alleged irregularities in the disbursement and liquidation of P31 million meant for the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) Fund. Investigations revealed the supposed list of beneficiaries of the AICS contained thousands of names that were either already deceased or fake.

Alfelor began her political career when she was elected as the first female city mayor of Iriga in 2007. Her first term was from 2007 to 2013. She was re-elected in 2016 and served until 2022.

In 2022, she ran for the Congressional post of the 5th District of Camarines Sur against then Gov. Miguel Luis Villafuerte, but lost.

She is a member of the Alfelor political clan and daughter of former congressman Ceriaco Alfelor whose own political career started in 1984 and ended in 1998 as representative of the fourth district of Camarines Sur. Her grandfather, Felix Ordas Alfelor Jr. also served as Mayor of Iriga from 1938 to 1940 and Governor of Camarines Sur from 1971 to 1978.