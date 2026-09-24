In a heartfelt message to Bimby, Kris revealed that she deliberately waited for his video to be released before watching it.

“Bimb, I purposely waited for the video to be posted, before watching and I am a very proud mama. You spoke from the heart,” Kris wrote.

She also shared that healthcare has long been a topic of conversation between them, particularly the importance of making medical care accessible to citizens.

“The 2 of us have often discussed that healthcare should be the government’s responsibility for all tax paying citizens,” she added.

The endorsement represents a new career milestone for Bimby, who grew up in the public eye as the son of Kris and basketball player James Yap. While audiences have followed him since childhood, his first ambassadorship signals another step toward building an identity and career of his own.

Kris’ message, however, kept the spotlight firmly on what mattered to her as a mother: seeing her son communicate sincerely and take on a responsibility connected to an issue they both consider important.

For a mother who has proudly documented many of her children’s milestones through the years, Bimby’s latest achievement gave Kris another reason to celebrate—and to tell her son publicly just how proud she is of the young man he has become.